Will Hondermarck chose the perfect moment to score his first senior goal as his wonderful late strike helped Cobblers to three invaluable points against Gillingham at Sixfields on Easter Monday.
Aiden O’Brien has cancelled out Louis Appéré’s first-half opener but Hodnermarck stroked a beauty into the top corner just eight minutes from time as Town got their promotion challenge back on track. They remain second in League Two, three points clear of three teams, ahead of a big game at Carlisle. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Wasn't solely to blame for the leveller but his hesitation created indecision which allowed O'Brien to pounce. A rare mistake though and fortunately didn't matter as the visitors were surprisingly tepid and created little else... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Harvey Lintott
Played on the right side of the back three and coasted through the first-half before succumbing to Northampton's defensive injury curse. He's the sixth centre-back - makeshift or otherwise - to suffer injury in the last six weeks... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
Whilst all those around him drop like flies, he remains an absolute rock at the back. Took command as the middle centre-half and was aggressive in protecting the makeshift centre-backs either side of him. Only a fine save denied him his third of the season... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. David Norman
Talk about a baptism of fire. Hadn't played since October and hadn't played at all in England but he was in at the deep end here and made a good first impression. Mix-up with Burge was unfortunate but understandable to some degree. Showed his quality on the ball with some excellent passing. Clearly tired late on... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton