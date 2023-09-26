Northampton Town 2 Chelsea 2: As it happened
and live on Freeview channel 276
Keep up to date with events on our live blog here...
Cobblers v Chelsea LIVE
Hello and welcome to coverage of tonight’s EFL Trophy clash between Cobblers and Chelsea’s youngsters. We’ll have team news shortly plus regular updates from Sixfields...
There’s going to be a lot of young players on show tonight. Not only on Chelsea’s side but Northampton manager Jon Brady has suggested he’ll field a youthful team as he prioritises the league. James Dadge, Peter Abimbola and Jacob Scott among those likely to be involved.
Some more detail on the young players who are in the squad tonight....
James Dadge, keeper, 18 Oct 2004, Northampton
Jacob Scott. Kettering born midfielder, 08/09/05
Matty Ireland, Stirling born, left back, 30/10/06
Neo Dobson, Hackney born, striker, 06/12/06
Jamari Hart, Kettering born, left wing/striker, 18/01/06
Reuben Wyatt, midfielder, 22/02/06
Leo Jenkins, centre back, Bedfordshire born, 19/10/06
Cobblers XI: Thompson, Lintott, McGowan, Tomlinson, Monthe, Haynes, McWilliams, Fox, Abimbola, Hart, Simpson
Chelsea team: Beach, Williams, Castledine, Morgan, Gee, Hughes, Stutter, Golding, Murray-Campbell, Russell-Denny, Dyer
After losing to Oxford in their first group game, Cobblers will be out of the competition if they are beaten again tonight. We’ll have a penalty shoot-out to decide who gets a bonus point if it ends in a draw.
Teams are out at Sixfields
0’
Away we go
2’
Cobblers in a 3-4-3 shape. Lintott and Haynes the two wing-backs.