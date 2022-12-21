Cobblers came from a goal down to take all three points for the fourth time this season when edging out promotion rivals Carlisle United in a tight game at Sixfields on Tuesday.
Jack Armour steered the Cumbrians into a 50th-minute lead but Sam Sherring almost immediately headed Town level before Louis Appéré completed the comeback and secured a first home win in five. Cobblers are now seven points clear of fourth in League Two. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…
1. Lee Burge
Not his most demanding night between the posts but some safe handling in the closing stages as Carlisle pressed. Got a hand to Armour's strike but not enough to keep it out... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
Recovered from an early blow to put in a solid shift at right-back. Got up well to win a number of late headers and relieve the mounting pressure. Unwittingly played Ellis onside as Carlisle hit the front... 7
3. Sam Sherring
His second goal of the season was reward for an excellent showing at the back. Defended strongly when Sho-Silva threatened to get in on goal and produced a couple of smart blocks. Header just about crept in and it was crucial for Cobblers to hit back quickly after Carlisle took the lead... 8
4. Jon Guthrie
Safe and secure for the vast majority of the evening, only coming unstuck when an unfortunate ricochet fell kindly for the visitors. Kept Dennis - who has 12 goals in all comps this season - in his pocket, forcing Simpson to withdraw his top scorer despite Carlisle's need for a goal... 7.5
