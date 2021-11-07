Northampton Town 2 Cambridge United 2: James Heneghan's player ratings from entertaining FA Cup tie

Kion Etete and Paul Lewis were the men on target as Town twice surrendered the lead to be pegged back by their League One visitors. Here are our player ratings from an entertaining cup tie at Sixfields...
1. Liam Roberts
Cambridge were several levels above Cobblers' recent opponents so he was always going to come under more pressure and so it proved. Made a fine stop from Ironside to keep it at 1-1 but twice beaten as his clean sheet run came to an end... 7
2. Dominic Revan
Deputised for the injured McGowan at right-back and illustrated his quality with an impressive display. He defended capably against the dangerous Tracey before half-time and wasn't afraid to bomb forward, playing a big part in Town's second goal... 8.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Conceded the free-kick which led to Smith's equaliser and didn't look entirely comfortable against awkward opponents. Better in the second-half when Cobblers limited the visitors to few clear chances... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
Just couldn't get enough on his clearance as Weir's free-kick fell nicely for Masterson to smash in. The only blot on his copybook though after good battle with Cambridge's front men... 7