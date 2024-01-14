Northampton Town 1 Wigan Athletic 1 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings
The Cobblers remain unbeaten in 2024 after they secured a hard-earned point in a 1-1 draw with a classy Wigan Athletic side at Sixfields on Saturday.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 14th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT
Sam Hoskins fired Town ahead on 16 minutes when he converted a penalty brilliantly won by striker Kieron Bowie.
The Cobblers held on their lead until the 64th minute, when the visitors got the equaliser their slick passing football probably warranted through a close-range finish from Northern Ireland international striker Josh Magennis.
Town weren’t at their best as an attacking force, but showed great heart and discipline to restrict Wigan to minimal chances. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
