The Cobblers players celebrate after Sam Hoskins opened the scoring against Wigan Athletic at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)
The Cobblers players celebrate after Sam Hoskins opened the scoring against Wigan Athletic at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Northampton Town 1 Wigan Athletic 1 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings

The Cobblers remain unbeaten in 2024 after they secured a hard-earned point in a 1-1 draw with a classy Wigan Athletic side at Sixfields on Saturday.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 14th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT

Sam Hoskins fired Town ahead on 16 minutes when he converted a penalty brilliantly won by striker Kieron Bowie.

The Cobblers held on their lead until the 64th minute, when the visitors got the equaliser their slick passing football probably warranted through a close-range finish from Northern Ireland international striker Josh Magennis.

Town weren’t at their best as an attacking force, but showed great heart and discipline to restrict Wigan to minimal chances. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

It was good to see Lee Burge back between the sticks for his 50th appearance for the Cobblers. Quiet afternoon overall, but did what he had to do well enough... 6.5

1. Lee Burge

It was good to see Lee Burge back between the sticks for his 50th appearance for the Cobblers. Quiet afternoon overall, but did what he had to do well enough... 6.5

Up against a very lively opponent in Jordan Jones, McGowan was outstanding from start to finish - also making two goal-saving clearances in the first half... CHRON STAR MAN 8

2. Aaron McGowan

Up against a very lively opponent in Jordan Jones, McGowan was outstanding from start to finish - also making two goal-saving clearances in the first half... CHRON STAR MAN 8

Played his part in a strong defensive performance by the Cobblers. He and Jon Guthrie were pretty solid throughout, and kept their discipline well... 7

3. Jordan Willis

Played his part in a strong defensive performance by the Cobblers. He and Jon Guthrie were pretty solid throughout, and kept their discipline well... 7

Skipper Guthrie was back at the heart of the Town defence, and was as reliable as he always is. Enjoyed a strong game, and along with Jordan Willis, kept the defence in shape as Wigan tried to find a way to goal... 7

4. Jon Guthrie

Skipper Guthrie was back at the heart of the Town defence, and was as reliable as he always is. Enjoyed a strong game, and along with Jordan Willis, kept the defence in shape as Wigan tried to find a way to goal... 7

