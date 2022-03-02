Northampton Town 1 Walsall 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Town remain second in League Two but are vulnerable to their rivals below them, many of whom have games in hand. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
Strong fists to beat away Labadie's pile-driver but had no answer to Wilkinson's low strike. Should have been worked more by Walsall who failed to hit the target with some good chances in the second-half... 6
2. Tyler Magloire
Harshly booked for a 50-50 challenge but he defended OK for the most part and carried the ball out of defence on a few occasions to try and drive Cobblers forward... 6
3. Fraser Horsfall
Had little to do before half-time but was under the pump for most of the second 45 and had to stand firm to ensure Cobblers at least came away with a point. Won a lot of defensive headers as ever... 6.5
4. Jon Guthrie
Fortunately the referee did not spot his shirt pull on Miller or he might have been sent for an early bath, although that incident did eventually lead to the equaliser and neither he nor Horsfall could get out quickly enough to block Wilkinson's shot... 6