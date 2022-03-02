Mitch Pinnock ran the show in the first-half. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Northampton Town 1 Walsall 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers dropped more points in their quest for promotion this season when held to a 1-1 draw by Walsall at Sixfields on Tuesday.

By James Heneghan
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:10 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:10 am

Town remain second in League Two but are vulnerable to their rivals below them, many of whom have games in hand. Here are our player ratings...

1. Liam Roberts

Strong fists to beat away Labadie's pile-driver but had no answer to Wilkinson's low strike. Should have been worked more by Walsall who failed to hit the target with some good chances in the second-half... 6

2. Tyler Magloire

Harshly booked for a 50-50 challenge but he defended OK for the most part and carried the ball out of defence on a few occasions to try and drive Cobblers forward... 6

3. Fraser Horsfall

Had little to do before half-time but was under the pump for most of the second 45 and had to stand firm to ensure Cobblers at least came away with a point. Won a lot of defensive headers as ever... 6.5

4. Jon Guthrie

Fortunately the referee did not spot his shirt pull on Miller or he might have been sent for an early bath, although that incident did eventually lead to the equaliser and neither he nor Horsfall could get out quickly enough to block Wilkinson's shot... 6

James Heneghan
