Northampton Town 1 Walsall 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Dylan Connolly cancelled out Emmanuel Osadebe's early opener from the spot before Walsall won the penalty shoot-out. Here are our player ratings from a much-improved performance at Sixfields...
1. Jonny Maxted
Busier than he would have liked in the first 45 minutes but made some good stops after being beaten early on by Osadebe. Used his legs well to deny Miller and Shade before keeping hold of Perry's stinger. Quieter after the break, though got lucky with an errant touch... 7
2. Michael Harriman
His man Kiernan was Walsall's most dangerous player on the night, as demonstrated by a lovely early assist for the opener, but the right-back stuck to his guns and ended up being the one on the offensive the majority of the time... 7
3. Fraser Horsfall
Lost his bearings when Osadebe got the wrong side of him to open the scoring just four minutes in. Picked up a yellow later in the game and was withdrawn to avoid the risk of a red... 6
4. Dominic Revan
Finally fit enough to make his debut and showed in patches why he was brought to the club. Displayed good recovery pace to get his team out of trouble on more than one occasion and the highlight of his evening was an incredible 60-yard dribble down the left wing... 7