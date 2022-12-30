Cobblers suffered their first defeat in nine league outings when they were taught a harsh lesson in how to take your chances by Swindon Town at Sixfields on Thursday.
Northampton created the better opportunities throughout but Louis Appéré and Mitch Pinnock missed a big chance apiece shortly before Tyrese Shade’s thumping finish handed Swindon a first-half lead. Marcel Lavinier then thundered home a spectacular second after the break before Sam Hoskins scored a late consolation. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…
1. Lee Burge
Usually such a calm presence behind the defence but he seemed hesitant at times and was fortunate to get away with a couple of awkward moments. Can't be blamed for either goal though as Shade and Lavinier sent shots whizzing past him... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Held a strong line and played Williams offside, only for the linesman to forget to do his job, and was then unable to get out quick enough to block Shade's shot. He put some good crosses into the box first-half... 6.5
Photo: Shaun Botterill
3. Sam Sherring
A few uncharacteristic mistakes at the back, nothing major but scuffed one or two clearances and miscued a couple of headers... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
The captain turned in another solid 90 minutes at Sixfields but Swindon were ruthless with their finishing... 7
Photo: Pete Norton