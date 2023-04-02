Cobblers missed the chance to make it four wins in a row after they were pegged back by promotion rivals Stevenage in a competitive and feisty League Two encounter at Sixfields on Saturday.
Louis Appéré’s seventh goal of the season had Town ahead at half-time but Stevenage launched an onslaught in the second-half and the pressure eventually told when Jamie Reid’s low shot crept in. Both sides remain in the automatic promotion places in League Two. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Didn't have that many saves to make despite Stevenage's second-half dominance. Tipped over Clark's volley and held Norris' header. Caught and punched many of the crosses that rained into his box. As accurate as it was, he might feel he could have kept out Reid's low strike... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Harvey Lintott
Defended well in the first-half but it was all change in the second when Stevenage constantly launched the ball in his direction and overloaded him. Neither had the space nor opportunity to get forward... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Aaron McGowan
Injuries meant he had to slot in at centre-back again and Stevenage were always likely to target him, but he stood up to the barrage magnificently. Not the tallest defender but climbs up so well to win headers and his gutsy, competitive attitude was just what his team needed in a game like this... 8 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Singled out by Evans for praise afterwards and rightly so. Had his hands full with Norris, Rose and others but he was immense again. For all Stevenage's pressure, they did not create too many clear-cut chances... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton