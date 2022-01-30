Northampton Town 1 Salford City 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Another excellent defensive effort ensured Paul Lewis' early goal was sufficient for all three points. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields. ..
1. Liam Roberts
He only faced two shots on target and both were straight at him, though the second still required alert reactions. Would have been relieved to see Hunter stab wide after he was hesitant off his line... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
Such a reliable and consistent performer at right-back. Hacked away one dangerous cross and won numerous tackles and headers. His forward forays bore fruit too, seeing one cross nearly turned in by Kanu... 8
3. Fraser Horsfall
Cobblers' excellent shape and organisation meant the two centre-backs were well protected and even when Salford did go long, the skipper and his partner often had the beating of Smith in the air... 7.5
4. Jon Guthrie
Looked keen to claim the goal but it's been awarded to Lewis for now. Was a great back post run though and goalcam footage suggests the ball may have crossed the line. Excelled defensively, doing his bit as Cobblers made it 12 clean sheets in 26 league games this season... 7.5