Northampton Town 1 Rochdale 3: James Heneghan's player ratings

Jon Guthrie scored his second goal in two games, but Max Taylor, Josh Andrews and Abraham Odoh sealed Dale's first away win of the season. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Liam Roberts
Handling was largely excellent in the soaking conditions, particularly when he kept hold of Newby's stinger, and he came out for crosses when he saw fit. But no third clean sheet, well beaten on three separate occasions... 6.5
2. Aaron McGowan
The dangerous Odoh gave him a tough time throughout, and eventually Dale's rapid forward got his reward with a stoppage-time goal. His delivery in the final third, when he got there, was hit and miss... 5
3. Sid Nelson
In for the suspended Horsfall and although he started the game well, things tailed off in the second-half. Booked for a cynical tug of the shirt after his own error and then tried and failed to play offside when Andrews raced through... 4.5
4. Jon Guthrie
An unlikely early leader in the goalscoring charts after expertly heading home his second goal in two games. Was regularly the man who mopped up the danger whenever Dale put the ball into Town's penalty box at the other end... 7