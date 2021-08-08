Northampton Town 1 Port Vale 0: James Heneghan's player ratings from opening-day win

Benny Ashley-Seal scored the only goal of the game as Vale lost goalkeeper Lucas Covolan to a second-half red card. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Liam Roberts
Did not put a foot wrong on debut, albeit he wasn't overly extended between the sticks. Made no mistake with a couple of routine stops and came to gather high balls when required... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
Shaky start against the slippery Rodney and misplaced one or two early passes, but warmed to the task and came up with some crucial defensive moments, including one fully-committed stoppage-time block as Vale threatened a last-gasp leveller... 6.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Continued from where he left off last season. Playing with confidence and assurance and was rock-solid alongside his new partner. Won everything in the air and tidied up all the loose ends... 8 CHRON STAR MAN
4. Jon Guthrie
He too enjoyed a very commanding and comfortable afternoon at the office. Was composed in limiting Vale to few clear chances throughout. Needless yellow the only blemish... 7.5