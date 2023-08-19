Recent history is definitely not on Northampton’s side coming into the first Nene Derby for over two years.

Peterborough have won all of the last four meetings and you have to go way back to 2006 for the last Cobblers victory. It’s even longer ago - 2002 - since Northampton beat Posh in a league game at Sixfields. Sam Parkin and Jamie Forrester were on target that day after an early opener from a young Jimmy Bullard.