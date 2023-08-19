News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town 1 Peterborough United 0: As it happened

It’s derby day at Sixfields as Cobblers host rivals Peterborough United in Sky Bet League One.
By James Heneghan
Published 19th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 17:15 BST

Keep up to date with events at Sixfields here..

Cobblers v Posh LIVE

Show new updates
11:52 BST

Derby day

Here we go then. It’s Derby Day at Sixfields!

We’ll have the build-up, team news and in-game updates as Cobblers entertain rivals Peterborough United in Sky Bet League One.

11:53 BST

Pre-match reading

There are interviews with both managers - Jon Brady and Darren Ferguson - plus ex-Cobbler Peter Kioso up on the site to get you in the mood 👇

11:56 BST

History is against Cobblers

Recent history is definitely not on Northampton’s side coming into the first Nene Derby for over two years.

Peterborough have won all of the last four meetings and you have to go way back to 2006 for the last Cobblers victory. It’s even longer ago - 2002 - since Northampton beat Posh in a league game at Sixfields. Sam Parkin and Jamie Forrester were on target that day after an early opener from a young Jimmy Bullard.

11:58 BSTUpdated 11:59 BST

Recent form

The form of the two teams very much favours Peterborough too. They’ve won three from three this season, including an impressive 3-1 victory at Barnsley in midweek.

Cobblers have one point from their three games since winning promotion but they were excellent against Lincoln on Tuesday and should have a spring in their step after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser.

All the statistics point to a Posh win though - can Cobblers spring a surprise?!

12:01 BST

Possible XIs

Cobblers: Thompson, McGowan, Sherring, Guthrie, Brough, Sowerby, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie, Simpson

Peterborough: Bilokapic, Kioso, Edwards, Crichlow, Burrows Kyprianou, Collins, Randall, Poku, Mason-Clark, Clarke-Harri

13:56 BST

Team news is imminent...

14:01 BST

TEAM NEWS!

Jon Guthrie returns for the Cobblers. Lintott back in the squad. No McGowan.

Cobblers: Thompson, Odimayo, Sherring, Guthrie (c), Brough, Sowerby, Leonard, Hoskins, Pinnock, Bowie, Simpson.

14:03 BST

Peterborough XI

14:06 BSTUpdated 14:10 BST

Guthrie replaces Monthe in a straight swap from Tuesday.

First appearance in the matchday squad this season for Lintott, who joins Dadge, Dyche, Monthe, Abimbola, Hondermarck and Appere on the bench.

14:12 BST

Town’s tough start

Cobblers’ opponents so far this season

Stevenage - 3 wins in 3

Wigan - 2 wins, 1 draw and currently 4-0 (!) up at Bolton

Lincoln - 1 win, 1 draw, 1 defeat

Posh - 3 wins in 3 coming into today

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
