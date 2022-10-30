Northampton Town 1 Newport County 1 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings

The in-form front-man struck the crucial equaliser two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game to salvage a 1-1 draw against Newport County.

It was a share of spoils the off-colour Cobblers scarcely deserved, with the industrious visitors dominating the first-half after scoring after just 104 seconds, and then only being denied further goals by a goalkeeping masterclass from Lee Burge.

To their credit, and despite being way off their best, the Cobblers hung in there, stuck to their task and kept probing for an leveller, and they got their rewards with that late, late strike from Hoskins - his 12th goal of an incredible season.

The result can't be allowed to mask what was a very disappointing performance from Jon Brady's men though.

Here are JEREMY CASEY’s player ratings from Sixfields...

Lee Burge Sam Hoskins may have grabbed the headlines with his last-gasp equaliser, but the main reason Town snatched a point against Newport was the performance of goalkeeper Burge. Made four saves of the highest quality in the first half... 8.5 CHRON STAR MAN

Aaron McGowan First start since April for McGowan after a very welcome recovering from knee surgery, and he did pretty well before being substituted 10 minutes from time. Started at right-back, then switched to centre-back, and will be all the better for the minutes in the legs... 6

Sam Sherring Back after injury, central defender Sherring struggled early on along with the rest of his team-mates, particularly against the extraordinary long throw of Newport's Mickey Demetriou. Defensively, Town were a mess in the first half, but they all improved after the break... 5

Jon Guthrie For Sherring, see Guthrie. The normally reliable skipper, very unusually, looked a bit all at sea on too many occasions, with Omar Bogle and the athletic Newport attack causing him more than a few problems. Guthrie has been absolutely fantastic all season, but had a difficult day on Saturday... 5