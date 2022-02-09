Northampton Town 1 Newport County 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Fraser Horsfall was this time the beneficiary of Mitch Pinnock's lethal delivery as Cobblers claimed a priceless late victory. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields....
1. Liam Roberts
Seems to enhance his reputation every time he plays but it's hard to recall a better performance than this all season. Produced two smart first-half saves and another to secure the win late on but his best came from Telford at 0-0 shortly after half-time, brilliant goalkeeping to stand firm and deny Newport's 20-goal man.... 9 CHRON STAR MAN
2. Tyler Magloire
Has fitted straight into Town's well-oiled defence. Looks the part on the right side of the back three, winning his headers and making important blocks. Showed his speed for the first time too. Heart would have been in his mouth when making a challenge as the last man... 7
3. Fraser Horsfall
The skipper enjoyed a superb night at both ends of the pitch. Newport put so many balls into the penalty box and he sent almost all of them back out again. Then popped up with a crucial late winner, his fifth of a productive season... 8
4. Jon Guthrie
He also did his bit at either end. Marshalled things well at the back and had his moments in attack, flicking on Pinnock's corner for the winner. Was so close to turning in Hoskins' cross/shot in the first-half too... 7