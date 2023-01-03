Cobblers bounced back to winning ways by claiming the scalp of table-topping Leyton Orient in a feisty League Two encounter at Sixfields on Monday.
Ben Fox earned redemption following his harsh red card in the reverse fixture with the game’s only goal five minutes after half-time. Omar Beckles saw an equaliser belatedly ruled out for offside before he was shown a straight red card for stamping on Town skipper Jon Guthrie in stoppage-time. Here are our player ratings from a big win at Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Tipped over Pratley's volley in the first-half and that would prove to be Orient's only shot on target in the whole game. Saved brilliantly from Kelman before the offside flag (belatedly) went up. Deserved his clean sheet... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Sam Sherring
Started at right-back before moving central after Magloire's injury and grew into the game after an uncertain start. Won some important headers as Orient became increasingly desperate in the closing stages... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Tyler Magloire
Started really well and made two terrific tackles before injury forced him off. This was his first start in four months so hopefully it's not another serious problem... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Led a superb rearguard effort from the Cobblers. Orient were barely given a sniff of goal for over 100 minutes of action and the defensive work of Town's skipper was a major reason for that. Towering display... 8 CHRON STAR MAN
Photo: Pete Norton