Northampton Town 1 Leyton Orient 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

In horrific conditions at Sixfields, Sam Hoskins struck the decisive goal shortly before half-time as Town racked up a fifth consecutive home win. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
Smart stop from James' free-kick inside five minutes suggested he'd be in for a busy afternoon but that proved his most difficult save of the game. Held Drinan's stinger, was secure under the high ball and got decent distance on his kicks into the wind. Now into double figures for clean sheets... 8
2. Aaron McGowan
Less adventurous than normal but that was understandable in the conditions and circumstances. Tucked in narrow for most of the second-half, essentially playing as a third centre-back, and was absolutely rock-solid, bar one errant pass. Totally committed to the cause as always... 8.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
The skipper led by example next to his inexperienced teenage partner at the back. Vocal and commanding and never let Smith have a sniff of goal. One of his best displays of the season as a previously free-scoring Orient attack served up next to nothing in the final third... 9 CHRON STAR MAN
4. Max Dyche
Thrown into the side at the last minute and he answered his manager's call superbly. Positionally sound, relished the battle and was well supported by team-mates. Grabbed himself a cheeky assist too. Oozes the confidence of a seasoned pro, not an 18-year-old making his second senior start... 9