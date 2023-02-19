There was more woe for the Cobblers at Sixfields on Saturday when they were beaten by Anthony Glennon’s stoppage-time winner.
Sam Hoskins steered Northampton into an early lead but they could not build on it and Grimsby turned things around thanks to a couple of late headers, both created by the impressive Josh Emmanuel. Luke Waterfall levelled with 16 minutes to play before Glennon snatched all three points in stoppage-time. Here are our player ratings from another dispiriting afternoon at Sixfields...
1. Tom King
Routine stop from McAtee before he was alert to block Orsi's effort. Exposed badly by some poor defending for the two late headers... 6.5
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Tyler Magloire
Far from his finest afternoon. Got away with an early mistake but never looked comfortable. Just couldn't reach Emmanuel's first cross and then beaten in the air by Glennon for the second... 5
3. Jon Guthrie
Not his typical assertive self either. Him and Magloire kept bumping into each other and there was too much space down the sides... 5.5
4. Sam Sherring
Fortunate not to concede a first-half penalty for handball. He knew little about it but his hands were away from his body as he appealed for offside. Despite playing with three centre-backs, Town's defence was unusually vulnerable to crosses... 5.5
