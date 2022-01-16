Northampton Town 1 Forest Green Rovers 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Matt Stevens controversially headed Rovers ahead before Mitch Pinnock slammed home an equaliser five minutes into stoppage-time. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields. ..
1. Liam Roberts
You would not blame him for chalking this one up as a clean sheet given Rovers failed to actually get the ball over his goal-line. Excellent stop from Matt in the first-half and handled well throughout, including for Stevens' 'goal' despite what the officials thought... 7.5
2. Aaron McGowan
Strong and solid at right-back and brought his attacking play to the table during Cobblers' late dominance. Really had to have his wits about him with Rovers a threat both on the outside and through the middle but he did a fine job... 7.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
The skipper and his fellow defenders were never going to be in for an easy ride against Matt and co, particular given Cobblers essentially went man for man with four left up front. Led a resolute showing at the back though with Rovers limited to few clear chances... 7.5
4. Jon Guthrie
He got away with one loose clearance but that aside there were few alarm bells. Kept both Matt and Stevens on a tight leash and his positioning helped thwart several late counter-attacks as Cobblers threw men forward... 7