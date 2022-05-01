Northampton Town 1 Exeter City 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Mitch Pinnock’s superb strike was cancelled out by substitute Sam Nombe in the second-half. Town remain third but no longer have automatic promotion within their control. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…
1. Liam Roberts
Seems to pull one outstanding save out of the bag every game these days and he did so again here, making himself big to brilliantly block from Dieng early in the second-half. Kicking was wayward at times... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
Unclear what the problem was but he looked in a lot of pain after making an important defensive intervention early on. Tried to battle on but was in too much discomfort... 6.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Town's two centre-backs, which became three after McGowan's injury, were made to work hard by Exeter's slippery and dangerous forwards but they did not buckle, and whilst the visitors did work plenty of good positions, he was often well placed to head and kick away... 7.5
4. Jon Guthrie
Competed well against Zanzala and Brown and didn't allow them too many sights of goal. His composure at the back was noticeable - and needed - on such a frenetic, high stakes afternoon... 7.5
