Mitch Pinnock's beauty was so nearly enough for a crucial victory. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Northampton Town 1 Exeter City 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers will go into the final day of the season with a chance of winning automatic promotion after drawing 1-1 against table-topping Exeter City in an entertaining contest at Sixfields on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 10:22 am

Mitch Pinnock’s superb strike was cancelled out by substitute Sam Nombe in the second-half. Town remain third but no longer have automatic promotion within their control. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…

1. Liam Roberts

Seems to pull one outstanding save out of the bag every game these days and he did so again here, making himself big to brilliantly block from Dieng early in the second-half. Kicking was wayward at times... 7

2. Aaron McGowan

Unclear what the problem was but he looked in a lot of pain after making an important defensive intervention early on. Tried to battle on but was in too much discomfort... 6.5

3. Fraser Horsfall

Town's two centre-backs, which became three after McGowan's injury, were made to work hard by Exeter's slippery and dangerous forwards but they did not buckle, and whilst the visitors did work plenty of good positions, he was often well placed to head and kick away... 7.5

4. Jon Guthrie

Competed well against Zanzala and Brown and didn't allow them too many sights of goal. His composure at the back was noticeable - and needed - on such a frenetic, high stakes afternoon... 7.5

