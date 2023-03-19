News you can trust since 1931
Louis Appéré's sixth goal of the season was the winner.
Northampton Town 1 Crewe Alexandra 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers returned to the automatic promotion places for the first time since January thanks to a third successive 1-0 home win on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 11:04 GMT

Louis Appéré struck the decisive blow midway through the first-half as chances came and went for the dominant hosts. Failure to add a second goal made for some nervy moments late on but Town defended well to keep a sixth clean sheet in their last seven outings at Sixfields. Here are our players ratings from another strong team performance….

The only save - if it was even that - he had to make came late on when clawing away a cross-shot. That was Crewe's only attempt on target according to the stats, making for a very comfortable afternoon between the sticks... 7

1. Lee Burge

The only save - if it was even that - he had to make came late on when clawing away a cross-shot. That was Crewe's only attempt on target according to the stats, making for a very comfortable afternoon between the sticks... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Decent shift again even if he didn't hit the same levels as midweek. His passing and crossing was inconsistent but he defended well enough when Crewe pushed forward in the closing stages... 7

2. Harvey Lintott

Decent shift again even if he didn't hit the same levels as midweek. His passing and crossing was inconsistent but he defended well enough when Crewe pushed forward in the closing stages... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Has grown in stature so much over the last few months and that was evident here with an assured, confident performance. Anticipated well to make key interceptions, and his purposeful passing from the back led to a number of attacks... 8

3. Sam Sherring

Has grown in stature so much over the last few months and that was evident here with an assured, confident performance. Anticipated well to make key interceptions, and his purposeful passing from the back led to a number of attacks... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Crewe rarely ventured anywhere near the penalty box in the first-half and when they went more direct in the second it was meat and drink for Town's captain. Dominated his battle with Baker-Richardson... 7.5

4. Jon Guthrie

Crewe rarely ventured anywhere near the penalty box in the first-half and when they went more direct in the second it was meat and drink for Town's captain. Dominated his battle with Baker-Richardson... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

