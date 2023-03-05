Jack Sowerby’s magnificent late volley inspired 10-man Cobblers to a dramatic victory over ailing Crawley Town in Saturday’s fiery League Two clash at Sixfields.
A series of chances came and went in a dominant but frustrating opening 45 minutes for Town before Aaron McGowan was given his marching orders after clashing with Jack Roles during an ill-tempered second-half. However, Cobblers rallied and snatched all three points thanks to Sowerby’s stunning finish 11 minutes from time. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
A comfortable afternoon in goal after being recalled by Brady in place of the unfortunate King. Couple of good punches under pressure as Crawley applied late pressure but no saves of note to make. Did receive treatment during the red card incident but was OK to finish the game... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
His passing from wide, deep areas was a potent weapon for Cobblers in the first-half and led to several chances. Shifted over to left-back after Koiki's injury but his game was ended prematurely by a very harsh red card. Looked barely any contact with Roles. Town could do without him being banned for three games... 6.5
3. Sam Sherring
Had another good game, though was put under very little pressure by Crawley until the latter stages. Defended his penalty box well and showed his quality on the ball at times; one wonderful pass to Hoskins sticks in the mind. Has helped Cobblers to five clean sheets in the last eight games... 7.5
4. Jon Guthrie
Strolled through the first 70 minutes and then showed his worth in the final 20 when Cobblers defied their numerical disadvantage to stand firm and keep Crawley at bay. Dominated aerially... 7.5
