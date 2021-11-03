Northampton Town 1 Brighton & Hove Albion U21s 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Town, who fielded a team with an average age of just 20, went ahead through Nicke Kabamba's first-half finish, but Brighton scored twice in the final 20 minutes. Here are our player ratings from a record-breaking night at Sixfields. ..
1. Charlie Woods
Didn't have all that much to do but he handled solidly and his distribution was excellent at times. No chance for either goal, especially when Ferguson curled a screamer into the top corner... 7
2. Sam Hoskins
Skippered the side as one of few senior men for Cobblers, but it was far from plain-sailing. The electric Miller proved a tough opponent in the first-half and then couldn't do enough to stop Ferguson curling in... 6
3. Josh Tomlinson
Became the club's youngest ever player at just 15 years and 336 days and did exceptionally well in the circumstances. Read the play smartly, was composed and competed physically, albeit against youthful opponents. Looks a promising prospect... 7.5
4. Dominic Revan
Only 21 himself but had to step up as the senior partner in defence and did so impressively with another solid showing. His recovery pace in particular came in handy... 7.5