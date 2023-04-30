Cobblers will have to wait at least another week until they can banish the demons of last season after losing late on to Bradford City at Sixfields on Saturday.
Town would have secured automatic promotion to League One with victory and they dominated the second-half, especially after Max Dyche had cancelled out Andy Cook’s 30th-minute opener. However, a series of chances came and went before Bradford snatched it through Romoney Crichlow’s stoppage-time goal. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
His defence let him down for the two goals, both of which came from set-pieces. Was a spectator in the second-half until stoppage-time... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Sam Hoskins
Surprisingly started at right-back instead of McWilliams and he couldn't get in the game until shifted further forwards. Inches from giving Cobblers the lead when his volley bounced up off the ground and clipped the crossbar... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Arguably Town's best defender on the day and was in the thick of it at the other end. Excellent cushioned header assisted Dyche's equaliser and went so close himself, only denied by a fine stop from the impressive Lewis... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Max Dyche
Lost Cook for the opening goal but made amends when heading in the leveller, his first Cobblers goal. Was much better second-half after a shaky first, though unfortunate to concede the free-kick which led to the winner... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton