Max Dyche celebrates the equaliser and his first Cobblers goalMax Dyche celebrates the equaliser and his first Cobblers goal
Northampton Town 1 Bradford City 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers will have to wait at least another week until they can banish the demons of last season after losing late on to Bradford City at Sixfields on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST

Town would have secured automatic promotion to League One with victory and they dominated the second-half, especially after Max Dyche had cancelled out Andy Cook’s 30th-minute opener. However, a series of chances came and went before Bradford snatched it through Romoney Crichlow’s stoppage-time goal. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

His defence let him down for the two goals, both of which came from set-pieces. Was a spectator in the second-half until stoppage-time... 6

1. Lee Burge

Surprisingly started at right-back instead of McWilliams and he couldn't get in the game until shifted further forwards. Inches from giving Cobblers the lead when his volley bounced up off the ground and clipped the crossbar... 6.5

2. Sam Hoskins

Arguably Town's best defender on the day and was in the thick of it at the other end. Excellent cushioned header assisted Dyche's equaliser and went so close himself, only denied by a fine stop from the impressive Lewis... 7

3. Sam Sherring

Lost Cook for the opening goal but made amends when heading in the leveller, his first Cobblers goal. Was much better second-half after a shaky first, though unfortunate to concede the free-kick which led to the winner... 6.5

4. Max Dyche

