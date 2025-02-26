Will Hondermarck challenges Barnsley's Marc Roberts at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)Will Hondermarck challenges Barnsley's Marc Roberts at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)
Will Hondermarck challenges Barnsley's Marc Roberts at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Northampton Town 1 Barnsley 2 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings

By Jeremy Casey
Published 26th Feb 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 13:18 BST
A late rally wasn’t enough for the Cobblers as they suffered a 2-1 Sixfields defeat to Barnsley in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday night.

The impressive Davis Keillor-Dunn scored two excellent goals to ease Barnsley into a 2-0 lead on the hour, and it looked as though they would coast to victory.

But the Cobblers hit back with a Sam Hoskins strike on 78 minutes, and although they then pressed for an equaliser, they couldn’t square things up.

The defeat leaves Town in 17th in the league one table, four points above the relegation zone.

Here are Jeremy Casey’s player ratings.

Beaten by two excellent strikes from Keillor-Dunn that gave him little chance, Tzanev did also produce a couple of key stops... 6

1. Nik Tzanev

Beaten by two excellent strikes from Keillor-Dunn that gave him little chance, Tzanev did also produce a couple of key stops... 6


As always, Hoskins' heart and commitment can never be questioned. Another lung-busting evening covering so much ground, and another goal too, producing a thumping close-range finish.. 7

2. Sam Hoskins

As always, Hoskins' heart and commitment can never be questioned. Another lung-busting evening covering so much ground, and another goal too, producing a thumping close-range finish.. 7


Was part of a back three that on two occasions afforded the dangerous Keillor-Dunn too much space for his goals... has been struggling with injury and looked a little sluggish.. 6

3. Jordan Willis

Was part of a back three that on two occasions afforded the dangerous Keillor-Dunn too much space for his goals... has been struggling with injury and looked a little sluggish.. 6


Odimayo had his evening ended early by injury which is hopefully nothing too serious. The combative defender had turned in a decent performance prior to that... 6.5

4. Akin Odimayo

Odimayo had his evening ended early by injury which is hopefully nothing too serious. The combative defender had turned in a decent performance prior to that... 6.5


