Sixteen-year-old Josh Tomlinson broke Jimmy Benton’s record to become the club’s youngest ever scorer when heading in after just eight minutes, but missed chances came back to bite Town as goals from Zach Awe, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji gave Arsenal all three points. Here are our player ratings from a promising display from Northampton’s young guns at Sixfields...
1. Jonny Maxted
Wasn't threatened until the second-half when his goal came under mounting pressure. Made a couple of good stops with his legs from Butler-Oyedeji but some sweet finishing left him stranded in the final half-hour... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Josh Tomlinson
His night peaked just eight minutes in when heading home Cross' corner to become the club's youngest ever goalscorer at 16 years and 321 days. He's a defender by trade though and he had a good night at the back too, undone only by Arsenal's class late on... 8
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Akin Odimayo
Only 22 himself but had to be the leader as Town's middle centre-back between two teenagers. Tidied up a few loose ends and the importance of his presence was underlined by the way in which Arsenal took command following his 50th-minute substitution... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Max Dyche
Excellent from start to finish. Strong defensively and good on the ball too. Took over the captain's armband from McGowan for the last 40 minutes... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton