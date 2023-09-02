Northampton Town 0 Wycombe Wanderers 1: As it happened
Keep up to date with events from Sixfields through our live blog...
Cobblers v Wycombe LIVE
Back to the football
After the transfer window slammed shut last night, it’s now full focus on the football itself. Cobblers did not add to their squad in the last week of the window but they’re targeting three successive wins this afternoon as Wycombe Wanderers visit Sixfields.
Wycombe, now under the management of Matt Bloomfield after Gareth Ainsworth departed following more then a decade in charge, started the season with consecutive 3-0 defeats but are now three unbeaten and won at Bristol Rovers last weekend.
We’ll have updates from Sixfields here...
Man in the middle
Tom Reeves takes charge today. He refereed the Cobblers twice last season - the 6-0 loss at Ipswich in the EFL Trophy and the 3-1 home win over Barrow.
Pre-match reading
Cobblers are unchanged
Cobblers: Thompson, Odimayo, Sherring, Guthrie ©, Brough, Sowerby, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie Appéré
McGowan back in the squad but Hondermarck misses out with a knock.
Subs: Dadge, Dyche, Monthé, McGowan, Lintott, McWilliams, Simpson
Here’s the Wycombe team...
These two teams are 13th and 14th after five games of the season. Both started with two defeats but now have the same record - 2 wins, 1 draw, 2 defeats.
Summer has belatedly arrived it seems. Pleasant and warm at Sixfields. Perfect conditions for football.
The teams have finished their warm-ups and we’re all set for kick-off.
Teams are on their way out....