Northampton Town 0 Wycombe Wanderers 1: As it happened

Cobblers continue their League One campaign at home to Wycombe Wanderers today (3pm kick-off).
By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 17:03 BST

Keep up to date with events from Sixfields through our live blog...

Cobblers v Wycombe LIVE

12:16 BSTUpdated 12:17 BST

Back to the football

After the transfer window slammed shut last night, it’s now full focus on the football itself. Cobblers did not add to their squad in the last week of the window but they’re targeting three successive wins this afternoon as Wycombe Wanderers visit Sixfields.

Wycombe, now under the management of Matt Bloomfield after Gareth Ainsworth departed following more then a decade in charge, started the season with consecutive 3-0 defeats but are now three unbeaten and won at Bristol Rovers last weekend.

We’ll have updates from Sixfields here...

12:18 BST

Man in the middle

Tom Reeves takes charge today. He refereed the Cobblers twice last season - the 6-0 loss at Ipswich in the EFL Trophy and the 3-1 home win over Barrow.

12:19 BST

Pre-match reading

14:03 BST

Cobblers are unchanged

14:04 BST

Cobblers: Thompson, Odimayo, Sherring, Guthrie ©, Brough, Sowerby, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie Appéré 

14:05 BST

McGowan back in the squad but Hondermarck misses out with a knock.

Subs: Dadge, Dyche, Monthé, McGowan, Lintott, McWilliams, Simpson 

14:06 BST

Here’s the Wycombe team...

14:24 BST

These two teams are 13th and 14th after five games of the season. Both started with two defeats but now have the same record - 2 wins, 1 draw, 2 defeats.

14:47 BST

Summer has belatedly arrived it seems. Pleasant and warm at Sixfields. Perfect conditions for football.

The teams have finished their warm-ups and we’re all set for kick-off.

14:58 BST

Teams are on their way out....

Related topics:CobblersWycombe WanderersLeague OneSixfields