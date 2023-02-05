News you can trust since 1931
It was not a day for attacking players to shine at Sixfields.

Northampton Town 0 Walsall 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers reached 50 points for the season when held to a goalless draw by Walsall in a stodgy and largely forgettable contest at Sixfields on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
2 minutes ago

Tom Knowles missed the target with Walsall’s best chance before Owen Evans denied Josh Eppiah a winner at the death as defences won out on an attritional afternoon. Cobblers remain fourth in League Two but are now just a point behind third-placed Carlisle with a game in hand. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…

1. Tom King

Did what was required of him in a game of very few chances. Now two clean sheets in three appearances for the Cobblers... 7

2. Tyler Magloire

Just his second start in five months and it was an impressive return. Dominant in the air and on the ground. Seemed to win a header every time the ball came into his penalty box. Cobblers have now kept a clean sheet in each of the last four games he has started... 8 CHRON STAR MAN

3. Jon Guthrie

Had a running battle with Matt, one he mostly dominated. Held things together as the middle man of a back three as Town stood up strong to numerous corners, free-kicks and long throws... 7.5

4. Sam Sherring

Shifted across to the left side of defence and did so with few issues. A significant part of a strong collective effort by the team defensively... 7.5

