Cobblers could not make it three league wins in a row after drawing 0-0 with Tranmere Rovers in a tight encounter at Sixfields on Saturday.
Kane Hemmings and Paul Lewis were both brilliantly denied by Lee Burge in the first-half before Sam Hoskins came close to winning it late on. Town, who remain third in League Two, have drawn their last three at home and are unbeaten in seven games in the league. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Spectacular double stop to deny both Hemmings and Lewis was about as good as it gets. His other saves were more routine but he was impeccable throughout and deserved a clean sheet... 8 CHRON STAR MAN
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Didn't have things easy against Hawkes and co but generally defended well, especially aerially. Flashed one excellent ball across the face of goal... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Lovely clipped ball would have put Hoskins in on goal had he got his first touch right. Strong in the air and defended well enough before hobbling off with an ankle injury... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Good tussle with Hemmings throughout and he largely kept Tranmere's main man in check, and when he didn't his goalkeeper came to the rescue. Nearly scored and might have had a spot-kick at a first-half corner... 7
Photo: Pete Norton