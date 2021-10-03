Northampton Town 0 Sutton United 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Joe Kizzi and Donovan Wilson scored the goals as Sutton claimed a thoroughly deserved victory against an out-of-sorts Northampton. Here are our player ratings from a disappointing afternoon....
1. Liam Roberts
The fact that he was probably Town's best player says everything. Kept out Wilson and Bennett in the first-half and his most impressive stop of several in the second came from the excellent Boldewijn. Kept the score respectable... 7 CHRON STAR MAN
2. Shaun McWilliams
Moved to right-back after Guthrie was ruled out and never looked comfortable, though at least had the excuse of playing out of position. Erratic in possession and the lively Boldewijn was too hot to handle throughout... 4
3. Aaron McGowan
Through no fault of his own he was always going to find it tough once moved to centre-back, especially up against a direct team who operate with a physical front two. Competed admirably but it was a tough old day... 5
4. Fraser Horsfall
A very busy man as he competed for almost every aerial duel inside Town's half. Didn't cover himself in glory for Sutton's second, choosing to step up and play offside, but it would have got even messier without him... 5