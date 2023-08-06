Cobblers marked their return to League One with a 1-0 home defeat to fellow newcomers Stevenage at Sixfields on Saturday.
There were positives for manager Jon Brady, particularly in the first half when his side enjoyed good control and created the better chances. However, Patrick Brough and Tyreece Simpson both hit the woodwork early on and Stevenage turned the tide in the second half, with Carl Piergianni smuggling home an 81st minute winner. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Handling was secure in difficult conditions, though wasn't really tested until the second half. Excellent initial save before Piergianni forced in the winner. Reacted smartly to prevent Roberts from adding a second minutes later... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Sam Sherring
Defended well for the most part and won a couple of important back post headers, however unable to prevent Piergianni from scrambling in the winning goal. Tried to push on when he had the space to, especially first half.... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
His load is being managed but effectively played 90 minutes given the amount of stoppage-time played in the first half. Defensively strong for an hour before flagging. Brady wanted to get him off before Stevenage's winner.... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Manny Monthé
Defended well on debut. Added an extra layer of physicality to the back-line and was a threat in the opponent's box from set-pieces. The occasional mishap in possession. Sometimes held onto the ball for too long instead of taking the easier, quicker option... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton