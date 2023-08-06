News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers felt they should have had a penalty in first half stoppage-time on Saturday when Jack Sowerby was brought down by Stevenage goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond. Pictures: Pete Norton.Cobblers felt they should have had a penalty in first half stoppage-time on Saturday when Jack Sowerby was brought down by Stevenage goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond. Pictures: Pete Norton.
Northampton Town 0 Stevenage 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers marked their return to League One with a 1-0 home defeat to fellow newcomers Stevenage at Sixfields on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 6th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST

There were positives for manager Jon Brady, particularly in the first half when his side enjoyed good control and created the better chances. However, Patrick Brough and Tyreece Simpson both hit the woodwork early on and Stevenage turned the tide in the second half, with Carl Piergianni smuggling home an 81st minute winner. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Handling was secure in difficult conditions, though wasn't really tested until the second half. Excellent initial save before Piergianni forced in the winner. Reacted smartly to prevent Roberts from adding a second minutes later... 7

1. Lee Burge

Handling was secure in difficult conditions, though wasn't really tested until the second half. Excellent initial save before Piergianni forced in the winner. Reacted smartly to prevent Roberts from adding a second minutes later... 7

Photo Sales
Defended well for the most part and won a couple of important back post headers, however unable to prevent Piergianni from scrambling in the winning goal. Tried to push on when he had the space to, especially first half.... 7

2. Sam Sherring

Defended well for the most part and won a couple of important back post headers, however unable to prevent Piergianni from scrambling in the winning goal. Tried to push on when he had the space to, especially first half.... 7

Photo Sales
His load is being managed but effectively played 90 minutes given the amount of stoppage-time played in the first half. Defensively strong for an hour before flagging. Brady wanted to get him off before Stevenage's winner.... 6.5

3. Jon Guthrie

His load is being managed but effectively played 90 minutes given the amount of stoppage-time played in the first half. Defensively strong for an hour before flagging. Brady wanted to get him off before Stevenage's winner.... 6.5

Photo Sales
Defended well on debut. Added an extra layer of physicality to the back-line and was a threat in the opponent's box from set-pieces. The occasional mishap in possession. Sometimes held onto the ball for too long instead of taking the easier, quicker option... 6.5

4. Manny Monthé

Defended well on debut. Added an extra layer of physicality to the back-line and was a threat in the opponent's box from set-pieces. The occasional mishap in possession. Sometimes held onto the ball for too long instead of taking the easier, quicker option... 6.5

Photo Sales
