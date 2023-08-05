Northampton Town 0 Stevenage 1: As it happened
We’ll have everything you need to know on this page throughout the afternoon...
Cobblers v Stevenage LIVE
Some positives in there for the Cobblers but they were overrun in the end and deservedly beaten. Stevenage finished much the stronger side. Brady did say it would take a few weeks for his team to hit 100%.
FT: Cobblers 0-1 Stevenage.
Boro’s first ever win on this ground.
102’
Cobblers free-kick midway inside the Stevenage half but can’t make the most of it.
100
Into the 100th minute. So many players out there look completely shattered.
95’
Stevenage keeping the ball well deep in Cobblers territory. This will be their first ever win at Sixfields.
90+1’
Cobblers have a free-kick on the edge and Leonard is close closr to picking out the bottom corner. Lands just wide.
90’
FOURTEEN added minutes
87’
Burge makes a good save to deny Roberts
86’
Burge with an excellent stop to deny Roberts
85’
Bowie for Sowerby