Northampton Town 0 Stevenage 1: As it happened

Cobblers get the new season up and running by hosting Stevenage at Sixfields in Sky Bet League One this afternoon.
By James Heneghan
Published 5th Aug 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 17:14 BST
The home changing room prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Stevenage at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)The home changing room prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Stevenage at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
We’ll have everything you need to know on this page throughout the afternoon...

Cobblers v Stevenage LIVE

Show new updates
17:16 BST

Some positives in there for the Cobblers but they were overrun in the end and deservedly beaten. Stevenage finished much the stronger side. Brady did say it would take a few weeks for his team to hit 100%.

17:12 BST

FT: Cobblers 0-1 Stevenage.

Boro’s first ever win on this ground.

17:10 BST

102’

Cobblers free-kick midway inside the Stevenage half but can’t make the most of it.

17:07 BST

100

Into the 100th minute. So many players out there look completely shattered.

17:02 BST

95’

Stevenage keeping the ball well deep in Cobblers territory. This will be their first ever win at Sixfields.

16:58 BST

90+1’

Cobblers have a free-kick on the edge and Leonard is close closr to picking out the bottom corner. Lands just wide.

16:57 BST

90’

FOURTEEN added minutes

16:53 BST

87’

Burge makes a good save to deny Roberts

16:53 BST

86’

Burge with an excellent stop to deny Roberts

16:51 BST

85’

Bowie for Sowerby

