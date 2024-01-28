There was no doubting the physical effort of the players at Sixfields, but too many of the Town team were way below their best, and the Shrews, under new manager Paul Hurst, took full advantage to claim a fully deserved win.
Second-half goals from Dan Udoh and Chey Dunkley ensured the Shrews claimed a win double over the Cobblers, having also won 1-0 at Croud Meadow back in October.
Here are Jeremy Casey’s player ratings from Saturday’s clash at Sixfields.
1. Lee Burge
Had nothing to do in the first half, but was then very busy in the second. The bottom line ism he kept the score down to respectable levels with a clutch of good saves... 7 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Wasn't at his best, but still one of Town's better performers until he was forced off with a groin injury. Fingers crossed it's not serious... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
Strong performance in the first half, but then got caught up in the defensive malaise in the second as Town allowed Shrews far too much time and space.. 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
The skipper, like many of his team-mates, was strangely out of sorts. Not a lot of protection in front of him, but stood off the Shrews attackers too often... 5 Photo: Pete Norton