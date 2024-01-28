News you can trust since 1931
Kieron Bowie on the ball for the Cobblers in their 2-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Kieron Bowie on the ball for the Cobblers in their 2-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Northampton Town 0 Shrewsbury Town 2 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings

It was a bad day at the office for the Cobblers on Saturday as they were well beaten at home by struggling Shrewsbury Town in Sky Bet League One.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 28th Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT

There was no doubting the physical effort of the players at Sixfields, but too many of the Town team were way below their best, and the Shrews, under new manager Paul Hurst, took full advantage to claim a fully deserved win.

Second-half goals from Dan Udoh and Chey Dunkley ensured the Shrews claimed a win double over the Cobblers, having also won 1-0 at Croud Meadow back in October.

Here are Jeremy Casey’s player ratings from Saturday’s clash at Sixfields.

Had nothing to do in the first half, but was then very busy in the second. The bottom line ism he kept the score down to respectable levels with a clutch of good saves... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

1. Lee Burge

Had nothing to do in the first half, but was then very busy in the second. The bottom line ism he kept the score down to respectable levels with a clutch of good saves... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

Wasn't at his best, but still one of Town's better performers until he was forced off with a groin injury. Fingers crossed it's not serious... 5.5

2. Aaron McGowan

Wasn't at his best, but still one of Town's better performers until he was forced off with a groin injury. Fingers crossed it's not serious... 5.5

Strong performance in the first half, but then got caught up in the defensive malaise in the second as Town allowed Shrews far too much time and space.. 5.5

3. Jordan Willis

Strong performance in the first half, but then got caught up in the defensive malaise in the second as Town allowed Shrews far too much time and space.. 5.5

The skipper, like many of his team-mates, was strangely out of sorts. Not a lot of protection in front of him, but stood off the Shrews attackers too often... 5

4. Jon Guthrie

The skipper, like many of his team-mates, was strangely out of sorts. Not a lot of protection in front of him, but stood off the Shrews attackers too often... 5

