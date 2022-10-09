Northampton Town 0 Salford City 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Town had more of the chances in the first-half but fell behind right on the cusp of half-time when Ethan Galbraith slotted Ibou Touray’s cutback into the bottom corner. The home side huffed and puffed in the second 45 minutes but could not turn possession into chances on goal. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Another afternoon where a clean sheet eluded him despite having scarcely anything to do. Unfortunately one of Salford's very few chances ended up in the back of his net... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Harvet Lintott
Both him and Pinnock were drawn to the ball, allowing Touray to escape their attention and set up the game's only goal. Didn't offer the attacking thrust Cobblers needed, particularly in the second-half. Most attacks came down the other side instead... 5
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Defended well when required, which was not often, and saw more of the ball than anyone else on the pitch, but the second-half followed a similar pattern to that of Walsall in midweek as Cobblers struggled to go from their own defensive third to the final third with quality... 6.5
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Put under minimal pressure throughout but carried out his duties when needed and gave Salford's forward line only scraps to work with. The goal came against the run of play and out of keeping with the first-half... 7 CHRON STAR MAN
Photo: Pete Norton