Northampton Town 0 Peterborough United 2: James Heneghan's player ratings Morgan Roberts was a late substitute in Tuesday's defeat. Pictures: Pete Norton Cobblers' hopes of progressing out of Southern Group H in the EFL Trophy took a blow when they lost 2-0 to rivals Peterborough United. Here's how every player performed at the PTS Academy Stadium on Tuesday evening... Didn't cover himself in glory for United's opener when he failed to command his box, but made amends with a string of excellent second-half saves, the pick of which came from Dembele late on... 7 Was overworked at times, especially when Town became stretched in the second-half, but he's a tenacious and persistent fighter and seldom lets opponents have it easy against him... 6.5 Dembele found it too easy to skip past him for the second goal, however had it not been for his excellent reading of the game on at least four different occasions, the scoreline might have turned ugly... 6.5 Has rarely looked flustered during his short time at the club but this was as difficult as he's had it against United's lethal forward line. Dembele in particular was too hot to handle at times... 6 Returned to the starting line-up with a no frills and mostly solid display at left-back... 6.5 Heavily involved in Town's strong start to the game and saw a header well-saved by Pym, but became less prominent in a more stretched second-half... 6 Football can be a cruel game. Was again looking the real deal when he took a heavy tumble at full speed and broke his collarbone. His powerful runs and ball-carrying ability will be badly missed over the coming weeks... 6.5 Went close with a terrific early effort and headed over later in the first-half. Had some tidy moments before he too succumbed to injury... 6 Only a matter of time before he starts racking up the assists if he continues to deliver the ball as well as he did in the first-half here, delivering three particularly dangerous crosses that just needed a touch... 6.5 Seems to be playing with newfound confidence in recent weeks. Bright, vibrant and full of running against Posh. Made several darting runs and his low cross should have been turned in by Smith at 0-0... 7