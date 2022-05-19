Northampton Town 0 Mansfield Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Stephen McLaughlin scored the game’s only goal in the first-half. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Liam Roberts
Well beaten by McLaughlin but was essentially a spectator for the rest of the evening as Cobblers tried to fight their way back into the tie... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Joseph Mills
Quiet night at the back but didn't offer enough going forwards. With Eppiah ahead of him and Pinnock drifting over, Cobblers often had too many left-footed players on the right side of the pitch causing them to be a little unbalanced... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Fraser Horsfall
Should have had a first-half penalty when man-handled to the ground but he was otherwise well marshalled at set-pieces and didn't really have anything to do in defence... 6.5
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Solid and untroubled at the back, the story of his season... 7
Photo: Pete Norton