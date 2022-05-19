Somehow this was not given as a first-half penalty despite Fraser Horsfall being wrestled to the ground. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Northampton Town 0 Mansfield Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers saw their promotion hopes go up in smoke when beaten 1-0 by Mansfield on Wednesday to confirm a 3-1 aggregate defeat in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

By James Heneghan
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:46 am

Stephen McLaughlin scored the game’s only goal in the first-half. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

1. Liam Roberts

Well beaten by McLaughlin but was essentially a spectator for the rest of the evening as Cobblers tried to fight their way back into the tie... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Joseph Mills

Quiet night at the back but didn't offer enough going forwards. With Eppiah ahead of him and Pinnock drifting over, Cobblers often had too many left-footed players on the right side of the pitch causing them to be a little unbalanced... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Fraser Horsfall

Should have had a first-half penalty when man-handled to the ground but he was otherwise well marshalled at set-pieces and didn't really have anything to do in defence... 6.5

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Jon Guthrie

Solid and untroubled at the back, the story of his season... 7

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Mansfield TownJames HeneghanCobblersMansfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4