Northampton Town 0 Leicester City 1: As it happened
Cobblers v Leicester City LIVE
A productive workout for both teams. Leicester were good value for the win and probably should have scored more, but Cobblers gave a good account of themselves, particularly in the first half. A couple of trialists caught the eye. Patrick Brough also looked accomplished in his first outing for the club.
Full-time - Northampton 0-1 Leicester
Dewsbury-Hall with the only goal of the game.
90’
Into one minute of added time
83’
Cobblers close to a leveller! Swee free-kick from Trialist B which Iversen tips around the post.
79’
Smart stop from young Dadge to tip over Justin’s volley.
72’
Daka is the next to fluff his lines, clearing the crossbar after meeting a cross at the back post.
67’
Bad miss by Ndidi. All the time in the world 10 yards out but he side-foots wide. Should be 2-0.
67’
Unsurprisingly all the changes have upset the flow of the game but Leicester remain pretty dominant. They go close again but Souttar nods over at the back post.
60’
A whole host of changes have been made by both teams. Trialist A, B, D and G are on for the Cobblers. Bowie, Hoskins and Brough among those who have come off.