Northampton Town 0 Leicester City 1: As it happened

Cobblers get their pre-season campaign up and running with the visit of Leicester City on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 16:51 BST
Cobblers will show off their new away kit in Saturday's friendlyCobblers will show off their new away kit in Saturday's friendly
Cobblers will show off their new away kit in Saturday's friendly

Stay up to date with events at Sixfields through our live blog here.

Cobblers v Leicester City LIVE

17:49 BST

We’ll have reaction from Jon Brady and Kieron Bowie on the website over the next few days.

16:59 BSTUpdated 16:59 BST

A productive workout for both teams. Leicester were good value for the win and probably should have scored more, but Cobblers gave a good account of themselves, particularly in the first half. A couple of trialists caught the eye. Patrick Brough also looked accomplished in his first outing for the club.

16:51 BSTUpdated 16:58 BST

Full-time - Northampton 0-1 Leicester

Dewsbury-Hall with the only goal of the game.

16:49 BST

90’

Into one minute of added time

16:43 BST

83’

Cobblers close to a leveller! Swee free-kick from Trialist B which Iversen tips around the post.

16:39 BST

79’

Smart stop from young Dadge to tip over Justin’s volley.

16:33 BST

72’

Daka is the next to fluff his lines, clearing the crossbar after meeting a cross at the back post.

16:29 BST

67’

Bad miss by Ndidi. All the time in the world 10 yards out but he side-foots wide. Should be 2-0.

16:28 BST

67’

Unsurprisingly all the changes have upset the flow of the game but Leicester remain pretty dominant. They go close again but Souttar nods over at the back post.

16:23 BST

60’

A whole host of changes have been made by both teams. Trialist A, B, D and G are on for the Cobblers. Bowie, Hoskins and Brough among those who have come off.

