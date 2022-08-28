News you can trust since 1931
Danny Hylton's late miss summed up a frustrating day for the Cobblers. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Northampton Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers suffered their first defeat of the League Two season when narrowly beaten 1-0 by Doncaster Rovers in a tight game at Sixfields on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 9:25 am
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 9:36 am

Town were lacklustre in attack but did look set for a first clean sheet of the campaign – until Shaun McWilliams brought down Lee Tomlin in the penalty box and George Miller scored from 12 yards midway through the second-half. Here are our player ratings from a disappointing afternoon at Sixfields…

1. Lee Burge

Was on course for his first clean sheet of the season until the penalty. Doncaster's best and only real clear chance from open play was fired straight at him... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Harvey Lintott

Pretty solid in defence and can't really be blamed for not getting forward too often given the team struggled to do the same thing on a consistent basis... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Tyler Magloire

Shame his best performance of the season came in defeat. Flawless throughout and saved his best moment until the final few minutes when producing a sensational last-ditch tackle on Miller just as he looked set to score his second.. 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Jon Guthrie

Won the majority of his duels and marshalled the defence effectively to limit Doncaster to hardly any chances in open play... 6.5

Photo: Pete Norton

