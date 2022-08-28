Northampton Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 1: James Heneghan's player ratings
Cobblers suffered their first defeat of the League Two season when narrowly beaten 1-0 by Doncaster Rovers in a tight game at Sixfields on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 9:25 am
Town were lacklustre in attack but did look set for a first clean sheet of the campaign – until Shaun McWilliams brought down Lee Tomlin in the penalty box and George Miller scored from 12 yards midway through the second-half. Here are our player ratings from a disappointing afternoon at Sixfields…
