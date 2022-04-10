Northampton Town 0 Bradford City 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Sam Hoskins, Louis Appere, Mitch Pinnock and Scott Pollock all saw chances go begging as Town’s promotion challenge suffered another setback. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
A spectator for the large majority as he watched his team-mates pass up chance after chance at the other end. Didn't switch off though and ensured Town at least claimed a point with a wonderful late save from Cooke... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Got away with one wayward pass in the early moments but there were few other scares defensively. Increasingly joined attacks and even had a go himself, firing wide from distance in the closing stages... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Fraser Horsfall
Not overly extended defensively until a helter-skelter final few minutes when he suddenly found himself exposed. Just about did enough to thwart Bradford though and then went up the other end where he headed over in stoppage-time.. 7
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Tidied up some loose ends at the back and kept Cook in his pocket. He also had a headed chance and probably a better one too, but got too much on it and glanced well over.... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton