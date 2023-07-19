Northampton Town 0 Birmingham City 1: As it happened and reaction
Cobblers v Birmingham LIVE
Jordan James’ first half goal the difference at Sixfields. Birmingham could have won by more in the end but Brady will be happy enough after another useful workout. More valuable minutes in the legs, particularly for those returning from injury.
We’ll have reaction shortly.
Full-time - Cobblers 0-1 Birmingham
86’
Sherring announced MOTM in the ground. No surprises there. Been class tonight.
76’
Abimbola replaces Trialist E. Game petering out somewhat now.
72’
More changes for Cobblers. Josh Harrop (Trialist H), Trialist Fand Trialist D have all come on.
68’
Lukas Jutkiewicz stings the plams of Dagde with a shot from range.
65’
Here come Town’s changes. Koiki, Sowerby and Odimayo all on. Trialist G also on.
64’
Dembele straight into the action and he’s only denied a goal by Dyche’s brilliant sliding block.
60’
Raft of changes about to be made by Birmingham. Jutkiewicz, Sanderson, Dembele among those coming on.
58’
Big chance for Bowie after Pinnock finds him in the box but Etheridge saves well with his legs.