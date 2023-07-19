News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town 0 Birmingham City 1: As it happened and reaction

Cobblers continue their pre-season campaign with tonight’s second friendly against Birmingham City.
By James Heneghan
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 21:33 BST

Keep up-to-date with events at Sixfields on our live blog below...

Cobblers v Birmingham LIVE

Show new updates
21:34 BSTUpdated 21:35 BST

Jordan James’ first half goal the difference at Sixfields. Birmingham could have won by more in the end but Brady will be happy enough after another useful workout. More valuable minutes in the legs, particularly for those returning from injury.

We’ll have reaction shortly.

21:32 BST

Full-time - Cobblers 0-1 Birmingham

21:29 BST

86’

Sherring announced MOTM in the ground. No surprises there. Been class tonight.

21:19 BST

76’

Abimbola replaces Trialist E. Game petering out somewhat now.

21:14 BST

72’

More changes for Cobblers. Josh Harrop (Trialist H), Trialist Fand Trialist D have all come on.

21:10 BST

68’

Lukas Jutkiewicz stings the plams of Dagde with a shot from range.

21:08 BST

65’

Here come Town’s changes. Koiki, Sowerby and Odimayo all on. Trialist G also on.

21:06 BST

64’

Dembele straight into the action and he’s only denied a goal by Dyche’s brilliant sliding block.

21:02 BST

60’

Raft of changes about to be made by Birmingham. Jutkiewicz, Sanderson, Dembele among those coming on.

21:00 BST

58’

Big chance for Bowie after Pinnock finds him in the box but Etheridge saves well with his legs.

