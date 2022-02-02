Shaun McWilliams was one of few bright sparks. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Northampton Town 0 Barrow 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers slumped to defeat against lowly Barrow after an uncharacteristic performance at Sixfields on Tuesday.

By James Heneghan
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 11:39 am

Town were never at the races on a deflating evening as they missed the opportunity to go third in Sky Bet League Two. Here are our player ratings...

1. Liam Roberts

An unusually off-colour night for Cobblers' number one, not that he made any glaring errors. Unconvincing from Barrow's excellent set-piece delivery and (somewhat unfortunately) flicked Driscoll-Glennon's cross right onto the head of Amadi-Holloway... 5

2. Aaron McGowan

One of Cobblers' more creditable performers on the night, though certainly not at his best. Rarely had the chance to get too far forward and even when he did he was crowded out and frustrated... 5.5

3. Fraser Horsfall

Looked well placed to head away Driscoll-Glennon's cross until Roberts got a touch in an unfortunate moment for the Cobblers. Had a lot of the ball at the back - attempted a game-high 75 passes - but unable to do much with it, partly due to the lack of options in front of him... 5

4. Jon Guthrie

Cobblers' defence were not their usual solid, robust selves, although they didn't give up too many chances aside from the goal. The home team ended up with plenty of possession but too much of it was played between the centre-backs... 5

