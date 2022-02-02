Northampton Town 0 Barrow 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Town were never at the races on a deflating evening as they missed the opportunity to go third in Sky Bet League Two. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
An unusually off-colour night for Cobblers' number one, not that he made any glaring errors. Unconvincing from Barrow's excellent set-piece delivery and (somewhat unfortunately) flicked Driscoll-Glennon's cross right onto the head of Amadi-Holloway... 5
2. Aaron McGowan
One of Cobblers' more creditable performers on the night, though certainly not at his best. Rarely had the chance to get too far forward and even when he did he was crowded out and frustrated... 5.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Looked well placed to head away Driscoll-Glennon's cross until Roberts got a touch in an unfortunate moment for the Cobblers. Had a lot of the ball at the back - attempted a game-high 75 passes - but unable to do much with it, partly due to the lack of options in front of him... 5
4. Jon Guthrie
Cobblers' defence were not their usual solid, robust selves, although they didn't give up too many chances aside from the goal. The home team ended up with plenty of possession but too much of it was played between the centre-backs... 5