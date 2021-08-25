Northampton Town 0 AFC Wimbledon 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Town played well at Sixfields but were undone by Anthony Hartigan's long-range strike. Here are our player ratings...
1. Jonny Maxted
Reacted well to keep out Mebude's early effort but there's no hiding from the fact he should have saved Hartigan's late winner, the ball somehow squirming under his body... 5
2. Aaron McGowan
His best game for the Cobblers to date. Very much in the thick of it at right-back. Terrific defensively and was quick to get up the other end too, slinging a number of dangerous balls into the box, the best of which set up a good chance for Rose... 7.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Pretty solid all told on his return from suspension, bar one or two misjudgements. Got an important nick on Mebude's shot which diverted the ball towards Maxted in Wimbledon's only real clear chance of the match... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
The summer signing from Livingston has been about as consistent as anyone so far this season and that continued here, with Wimbledon's forward men getting very little joy... 7