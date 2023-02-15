Cobblers’ misfiring attack drew another blank at Sixfields on Tuesday night when they were forced to settle for a point against AFC Wimbledon.
Town dominated the game and more than doubled Wimbledon’s shot tally but clear-cut chances were hard to come by. The best opportunity fell to Jon Guthrie who was denied by Nik Tzanev early in the first-half. Cobblers have now drawn their last three and are narrowly above a whole gang of teams vying for promotion in League Two. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields….
1. Tom King
Another clean sheet, his third in five games, and he may never have earned an easier one. Almost a spectator behind Town's untroubled back-line... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Harvey Lintott
Did well all things considered, especially given this was his first competitive start of any kind since October. Got to the byline on a couple of occasions and one cross presented a headed chance. Not stretched defensively... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Wimbledon's limited ambition made this an easy night at the back. Passing could have been more purposeful but needs better movement from those ahead of him.. 6.5
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Very comfy evening at the back for the captain. It was instead up the other end where he had the biggest say in the game, missing the best chance of the night and inadvertently blocking his team-mate's goalbound shot late on... 6.5
Photo: Pete Norton