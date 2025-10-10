Northampton thought there was a 'big chance' that Rotherham game would be off - but they're 'glad' it's not

Colin Calderwood

Cobblers technical technical Colin Calderwood says the club are ‘glad’ that Saturday’s League One fixture against Rotherham (2pm kick-off) is going ahead as scheduled after admitting there was a ‘big chance’ it would be called off.

A number of League One games have fallen foul of the international break this weekend and at one point it appeared that tomorrow’s fixture at Sixfields would be another victim, especially after Northampton’s game against Reading last month was called off due to call-ups.

Ethan Wheatley will be involved for England Under-20s tonight (Friday) while Michael Forbes played and scored for Northern Ireland Under-21s against Malta on Thursday. It was anticipated that Tyrese Fornah would again be called up by Sierra Leone, allowing Cobblers to postpone tomorrow’s fixture, but that did not materialise, meaning the game goes ahead as planned.

And after six wins in their last eight games in all competitions, Cobblers are pleased to have the opportunity to continue their current momentum.

“In all honesty, there was a big chance that the game might have been off,” admitted Calderwood, who took over media duties on Thursday with Kevin Nolan away due to family reasons. “But we’re actually glad it’s on and we have to take advantage and the players who are fit and available have to take advantage.

"The boys are feeling positive and we’re in a good place but we want to keep winning and we want to increase the gap between us and the teams below us and hopefully we can move towards the top half of the table.

"I think we can be fairly pleased with our start and we have improved from the first game, but we can still get better. We look solid enough and we’re satisfied with our defensive record but we feel we can be better on the ball. We can smooth over some individual mistakes and we can be more economic in possession.

“But the foundation to everything we do is attitude and application and we have that in the group. We’re comfortable with where we are but we’re very mindful that we need to improve our level to improve our position in the table.”