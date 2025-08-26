Ethan Wheatley came off after receiving treatment from the physio on Saturday.

Young duo Jack Perkins and Ethan Wheatley should both be available for Saturday’s game at Leyton Orient, and defender Jordan Thorniley is also back in contention following injury.

Perkins and Wheatley required treatment before being substituted during Saturday’s win over Exeter City, while Thorniley has not played since suffering an abductor injury against Bradford over two weeks ago, but all three are in or around training.

Kamarai Swyer and Michael Jacobs are also edging nearer to full fitness and both could be in contention to make the squad early next month.

"It was more about bringing Perks off so we didn’t make the injury worse and we have people on the bench that can contribute and continue to keep us where we need to be,” said Kevin Nolan. “That’s always nice but both Perks and Ethan are fine.

"Jack didn’t train with the team today (Tuesday) but that was just precautionary. He wanted to train but we’ve had to hold him back a bit. He’s as fit as a fiddle, he has a great engine and he’s a really good lad so we feel we can leave him out in these moments.

"I’m really pleased with where the squad is at. Jordan is back in training. He’s done his week with the strength and conditioning coaches so he’s back with us and he should available for Saturday, as long as he comes through the rest of the week.

"Kamarai Swyer is at the start of the process of being back on the pitch but he won’t join in with us until either late this week or early next week, and that’s the same with Crackers. It’s been more week-by-week with him but he’s back out on the grass and he’s doing a lot of work. He’ll hopefully join training next week.”