Northampton team news for Mansfield - latest on Guinness-Walker, Dyche, Burroughs, McCarthy and Campbell

Nesta Guinness-Walker

Nesta Guinness-Walker, Max Dyche and Dean Campbell are all doubts for Saturday’s game against Mansfield Town, but Kevin Nolan does not expect any of them to be out for the long-term.

Campbell missed the FA Cup defeat at Oldham after injuring his calf in the warm-up against Luton the previous weekend, while neither Dyche nor fellow defender Jack Burroughs have played since September 23rd. Guinness-Walker came off at Boundary Park on Saturday after clutching his shoulder following an awkward fall.

"The squad is looking good,” said Nolan at his Tuesday press conference. “It’s always disappointing to lose players but we are getting some back now. It was fantastic to see Jon Guthrie back on the bench at the weekend and Liam Shaw’s now training again and he’s building himself up. It’s been nice to have those two back around.

"Conor McCarthy and Jack Burroughs are back with us and obviously you saw Elliott List and Tom Eaves back on the pitch at the weekend. Dean Campbell is there or thereabouts. Saturday might be too soon for him but we’ll assess him day by day and we’ll see closer to the weekend.

"Nesta has a sprain. It’s not a massively bad and I’m expecting him back soon. It’ll probably be a week or two but there’s no time limit on it because it depends on his pain threshold, a bit like with Cam (McGeehan) when he had his rib injury. We’ll go day by day.

"We have 18, 19 players training today so I’m really pleased with that and Dychey should be in or around it by the end of this week. Saturday again might be too early but he could be involved next Tuesday (against Shrewsbury in the EFL Trophy). Max is a different breed and he’s desperate to play, that's who he is. I watched him doing his work on Monday and I can assure you he’s still the Max Dyche we all know.”