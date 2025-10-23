Northampton team news for Luton Town clash - latest on McGeehan, Dyche, McCarthy, List and Eaves

Tom Eaves

Cameron McGeehan and Max Dyche are both back in training ahead of this weekend’s game against Luton Town.

Ex-Hatter McGeehan has not played since Northampton’s EFL Trophy win over Walsall two weeks ago due to a rib injury, while Dyche’s last game was against Chelsea Under-21s in September. Both are now back on the grass, though they remain doubts for Luton’s visit.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, manager Kevin Nolan also revealed that forwards Tom Eaves and Elliott List are close to returning and defender Conor McCarthy should not be sidelined for a lengthy period after missing the defeat at Reading.

"There are niggles, knocks and bruises here and there,” said Nolan. “It’s been mainly looking after them since Tuesday with a little bit on the grass and very light contact stuff. We’ll do some in possession and out of possession work over the next couple of days as we lead up to the game.

"We have lots of players getting back on the pitch and back on the grass. Whether Saturday might come too soon, I’m not sure – we’ll see over the next 24 hours – but I’m really pleased with how it’s going.

"It was disappointing to see Conor miss out after Saturday but I’m not expecting him to be out for long. Cam McGeehan has been back on the grass and Listy and Eavesy aren’t too far off either. Max Dyche is also back on the grass so there’s lots of positives and lots to smile about!”