Sam Hoskins and Joe Wormleighton face several weeks on the sidelines with injuries picked up against Luton, but Dean Campbell should be back sooner rather than later.

Campbell, injured in the warm up before Town’s defeat to the Hatters, and Wormleighton, taken off due to a groin issue in the first half of the same game, became the latest members of Nolan’s long injury list over the weekend. Hoskins was also seen struggling with his hamstring just before full-time and manager Kevin Nolan has confirmed he is set for a spell out.

Already on the sidelines are Jack Burroughs, Max Dyche, Conor McCarthy, Jon Guthrie, Liam Shaw, Tom Eaves, Elliott List and Jack Vale, though some of those could feature in the squad for Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie at Oldham Athletic.

"Dean Campbell obviously felt something in the warm up and he’s going to be a few days, maybe a week, but he won’t be risked,” said Nolan. “Sam looks like he will be more weeks rather than days, and it’s the same with Worms. We’ll assess them as the weeks go by and they’ll have a bit of time away from the lads.

"The physio and strength and conditioning teams are focused on the lads coming back. Eavesy and Listy are back with us and Liam Shaw and Jon Guthrie are training as well so it’s looking good.”