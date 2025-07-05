Colin Calderwood

Cobblers have a ‘real eye’ on all three trialists that featured in Saturday’s first pre-season friendly at Brackley Town.

Three unnamed players started in an otherwise strong and familiar line-up at St James Park, one at wing-back, one in midfield and one in attack. Two came off at half-time while the wing-back played an hour.

"We have been considerate about who we bring in on trial this year and because of that the ones we’ve got in, we have a real eye on them,” explained technical director Colin Calderwood. “It’s not just pulling a name out of the hat. We have a real intention to give them the best chance to show what they can do.

"The intention is to sign another two or three and the ones who played today are the ones who are in the building at the minute so they have the best opportunity.”

Whereas in recent years Cobblers have tended to invite six, seven or more players on trial, that’s not currently the plan this summer.

"We’ve planned it so there’s only two or three trialists in the building at any one time because if there’s too many coming in and out, it can make a mess of training,” explained Calderwood. “We’ve added well to the group so far this summer but there’s a chance for players to come and join training.

"It’s also about giving them a bit of game-time because that’ll give us an indication as to who they are and what they are and the work we need to do to development them.”