Northampton 'played with massive fatigue' against Millwall as Kevin Nolan shrugs off pre-season defeats

Kevin Nolan insists he remains unfazed by pre-season results after Cobblers ‘played under massive fatigue’ during Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat against Millwall in Spain.

Nolan made it clear at the start of pre-season that he would not read anything into his side’s results throughout their friendly programme, and that remains the case following defeats to Cambridge, Norwich and now Millwall, conceding three goals in each game.

"We have a lot of new lads in the changing room and they don't yet know what we want and some might find what I'm asking them to do a bit uncomfortable,” said Nolan. “We know we have stuff to work on but it’s good to show the players vulnerabilities so we can thrash them out and turn them into positives.

"I'm really pleased with how this week has gone so far. Obviously I'm not happy with the result but, as I've said before, that doesn't matter in pre-season. We've all got our eyes on August 2nd and the main thing is to make sure we’re ready for the first game of the season.

"These are good run-outs and they're really useful exercises for the lads because we're playing different types of opposition and different styles of football, but it’s all about putting more miles in the legs.”

Northampton’s coaching and fitness staff had already worked the players hard in pre-season before flying out to Spain, but there have been more long days on the training pitch since their arrival in Alicante on Sunday morning.

"It's already been a tough week for the lads,” Nolan added. “It's tiring work but that's how we wanted it. I was used to that as a player and you have to make sure you use every little bit of these days abroad.

"Monday was a very tough day, we gave them a heavy load, and the lads are playing under massive fatigue at the moment. You can see that because they are making mistakes which they wouldn't make if they were fresh.

"Tuesday morning was a bit lighter and then the lads who didn't play in the game went out there to do some more running. We feel we can get good work into them this week and we’re really pushing up the intensity and putting miles into the legs.”